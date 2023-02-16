Imran accuses Bajwa of tapping phones of PM House

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan continued firing salvos at the former top general, who remained part of several controversies since he hang up his boots last year.
In a recent interaction with a journalist at his Lahore residence, Imran accused General (R) Qamar Javed Bajwa of illegally tapping the phones of top civilian leaders, including the prime minister, during his service.
Khan said the former military chief himself conceded recording conversations of PM House, calling it a punishable offence. He even accused ex-COAS of violating his oath and flouting Article 14 of the Constitution by covertly monitoring sensitive conversations.
“How can any army chief tap the phone of PM House,” he questioned.
The PTI chief also accused General (R) Bajwa of peddling the narrative about the anti-Washington government in Pakistan, adding that all he wanted was a neutral stance after the Russia-Ukraine war.
In his latest series of claims against the former top general, Khan of late condemned Bajwa’s action who, according to the PTI chief, wanted him to condemn Moscow for invading Ukraine.
“Bajwa asked me to condemn Kremlin upon my return from Russia, and I told him against doing that,” Imran said, quoting his former interaction.
Khan earlier accused Bajwa of playing a double game against his ousted government, admitting that he made a “big mistake” by extending the latter’s tenure.
