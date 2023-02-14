'If Bajwa was super king, were you his servant?': Maryam asks Imran

PML-N Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz addressing a press conference on February 6. — APP

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Senior Vice President Maryam Nawaz on Tuesday took a jibe at Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan for his "super king" remark about former army chief General (retd) Qamar Javed Bajwa.



In a televised address on Sunday, former premier had termed the former military leader as "super king", saying that Gen (retd) Bajwa acted as one during the PTI's stint in power.

"If General (retd) Bajwa was the 'super king' at that time, what were you: his servant?" the PML-N chief organiser asked while speaking to the party workers on Tuesday.

Criticising Khan, Maryam said that Khan kept holding meetings with the former army chief even after his government was toppled.

"You earlier said that "no one helped me as much as General (retd) Bajwa" and today you say 'Qamar Javed Bajwa toppled my government'," she said.

According to Maryam, Khan lacked a national economic plan, and "violence, bloodshed and turmoil" was his agenda.

"I had already mentioned earlier that the cypher issue was nothing more than a mere fraud," she added.

Continuing her criticism of the former premier, the PML-N leader asked him how he could sleep well at night after lying so much.

She said that everyone knew how PTI used religion for their political interests.

Maryam said that taking a U-turn meant to lie. "Others were termed foreign agents under the false narrative, and relations with the US and West were severed," she added.

She said that the youth of Pakistan wasn't incompetent like Khan. An organised campaign was led against the opposing political powers under a planned conspiracy, the PML-N leader added.

Maryam went on to say that she was looking for former chief justice Saqib Nisar.

"All praise to Allah, those calling Nawaz Sharif bad are calling each other Mir Jaffer and Mir Sadiq" she added.

She further stated that the incumbent government had to answer for the false narrative of the PTI chief.

"He [Imran Khan] fled after trapping people under the guise of jobs. We [the government] cannot give new jobs amid the current economic situation," she said, adding that it was Khan's desire that Pakistan becomes Sri Lanka.