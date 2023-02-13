Comment: Why Imran called Bajwa ‘super king’

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Imran Khan has attempted to build up a narrative that he will not allow the establishment to play a role beyond the Constitution. He called himself helpless and blamed Gen (retd) Bajwa for the fallout of all his decisions. He claimed that he had no power and the former COAS made all decisions.



In a video link address from his Lahore residence, Imran once again blamed the former army chief for toppling his government. “Gen Bajwa was a super king. Gen Bajwa provided an NRO to the current rulers. The powerful people and mafias are used to being above the law. No law allows any general to forgive corruption. Gen Bajwa also conceded that the NAB was working on his orders. One person enjoyed all powers and nobody could dare criticise him. He also admitted that he helped topple my government,” the PTI chief added.

If his address is analysed, Imran wants to convey a message to the establishment that he would not allow it to make decisions when he comes to power again. He also dispelled the impression that he had a soft corner for the establishment. In fact, he has adopted a harsh policy towards the powers that be. However, before his election campaign in 2018, he had also adopted the same stance that the establishment would have no role in the government. But the difference between his words and action became clear when he was elected prime minister. Then he said he and the establishment were on the “same page” and called Gen Bajwa a democrat. He also boasted that he was making all decisions independently. Later, he also admitted that he had to take the establishment’s help to make laws and pass the budget.

Imran’s actions have negated his claims that he is a democrat and believes in the supremacy of law. He is repeating his claims before coming to power once again.

However, independent observers question his narrative and say there is no guarantee that he would not repeat his “same page” mantra again. His past record shows he takes a U-turn on every issue.