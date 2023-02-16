Ministry takes up PSB’s installment with Finance Division

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) has forcefully taken up the matter of delay in releasing the third quarterly installment that resulted in depriving PSB’s employees of their salaries.

In a letter addressed to the Finance Division, the IPC said: “In line with the budget release strategy of the Finance Division, a request for release of funds for 3rd quarter was forwarded to the Finance Division. However, the funds have yet not been released. Due to non-release of the funds, the PSB has not paid salaries to its 437 employees for the month of January. Resultantly they are facing financial hardships and are unable to arrange even food items for their families. This state of affairs has created restlessness among the employees and today the employees have gone into an open agitation and are currently on strike.

The situation is alarming as now the PSB is unable to make any payment in respect of salaries, wages, utilities, contractual payments, etc.

The situation is deteriorating and may result in complete halt of all sports and management operations of the PSB.

To avoid any unpleasant situation, I would request you to kindly look into the matter personally and make arrangements for immediate release of funds for 3rd Quarter (2022-23) to PSB so that the board may be able to pay salaries to its employees and meet other operating expenditure,” the letter said.

Under the special instructions of Minister for IPC Ehsanur Rehman Mazari, secretary IPC Ahmed Hanif Orakzai is strongly pursuing the matter to release the employees’ salaries at the earliest.