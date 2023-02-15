 
Wednesday February 15, 2023
Lahore

PEF DMD takes over

By Our Correspondent
February 15, 2023

LAHORE: Qurat ul-Ain Memon, a BPS-19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has taken charge as Deputy Managing Director (Operations) at the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF). Memon, who previously served as Additional Secretary (Establishment) in the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, was briefed by PEF directors on ongoing educational projects.

