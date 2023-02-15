PEF DMD takes over

LAHORE: Qurat ul-Ain Memon, a BPS-19 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service (PAS), has taken charge as Deputy Managing Director (Operations) at the Punjab Education Foundation (PEF). Memon, who previously served as Additional Secretary (Establishment) in the Specialised Healthcare and Medical Education Department, was briefed by PEF directors on ongoing educational projects.
LAHORE: A 27-year-old fisherman who was freed from Karachi Malir Jail after completion of his jail term was handed...
LAHORE:Shahid Nadeem’s book of Urdu plays “Hamm Dekhain Gae” was launched in Alhamra Hall 3 on the last day of...
LAHORE: Pakistan Institute of Fashion and Design , Lahore has set up a special fund to help the earthquake victims of...
LAHORE: Partly cloudy and dry weather was recorded in the City here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar...
LAHORE: Punjab Caretaker Minister for Local Government & Community Development Ibrahim Hasan Murad has said that it...
LAHORE: Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa instructed Lahore Waste Management Company to take extra measures...
Comments