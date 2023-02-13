Power outages trigger protest in Landikotal

LANDIKOTAL: The political and civil society activists on Sunday staged a protest in Landikotal bazaar against the electricity blackout in Landikotal.

The protesters were holding black flags and banners and chanting slogans against Tesco and Landikotal grid station officials.

Awami National Party Landikotal president Shah Hussain Shinwari, JUIF leader Mufti Muhammad Ejaz Shinwari, Tehsil Chairman Shah Khalid Shinwari, JI leader Murad Hussain Afridi, village chairman Azizullah Ilyas Shinwari, Amir Nawaz, Kalimullah Shinwari, PPP leader Shah Rehman Shinwari and others spoke on the occasion.

The speakers said that Tesco and local authorities had failed to work on the agreement reached between Tesco and local jirga last week.

They said that Tesco wanted to install electricity meters to each household for uninterrupted electricity to Landikotal but they would not allow power meters in the area till the authorities ensure at least six hours of continued power supply on a daily basis in the area.

Mufti Ejaz said that they had been assured of at least six hours of electricity supply in Landikotal to run their tube-wells and fulfill the needs.

He said that if Tesco and local administration did not meet the mutual agreement within two days, they would be compelled to cut off the 132KV electricity line in Landikotal.

Shah Hussain said that Tesco failed to honour its pledge regarding ensuring a schedule for power supply in Landikotal. He threatened to continue the protest in this respect.