Global security laden with enormous challenges: Bilawal

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto inaugurating the ceremony of the Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC) in Karachi on February 10, 2023. PID

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto said the current global security environment is full of enormous challenges and there is a need to avoid such geopolitical constrictions not compatible with the local historical, cultural or geographical realities in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean.



The foreign minister was addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Pakistan International Maritime Expo & Conference (PIMEC). The Chief of Naval Staff Amjad Khan Niazi, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari, Federal Minister for Planning Ahsan Iqbal besides a number of civil military, foreign & local delegates attended the event.

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari emphasized the importance of the vision to meet the maritime security challenges of Pakistan and the common goals of peace and stability. He said that the establishment of international partnerships in the maritime domain is inevitable for security and economic independence. The foreign minister said the geo-economic vision of Pakistan has been created keeping in mind the country’s ideal location to act as a hub for trade and energy links and relations between Asia, Europe and Africa.

He said that Pakistan is playing an active role in the Combined Task Force 151 against terrorism, piracy and other illegal activities while the Pakistan Navy also has the honour of commanding that multinational task force on several occasions. The current global security environment is full of enormous challenges and there is a need to avoid such geopolitical constructions which are not compatible with the local historical, cultural or geographical realities in the Indian Ocean and the Pacific Ocean, he said. He added that humanity today cannot afford a divisive approach to the common challenges of environmental pollution, climate change, global warming and sea level rise. He was sure that the platform of the Pakistan International Maritime Expo and Conference showcased overwhelming interest with the participation of around 133 Exhibitors including foreign and local firms.

Speaking as Chief Guest at the Pakistan Maritime Expo’s Session on “Ocean Governance and Development of Blue Economy”, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal said that the blue economy is an important driver of economic sustainability in Pakistan. He said the only escape for Pakistan from the quagmire of economic difficulties was to become a strong export country. Iqbal further added that developing Pakistan as an export-oriented economy depends a lot on how we seize our maritime opportunities and the opportunities presented by the blue economy.

“The future of Pakistan depends on how well we translate our blue economic potential to tangible economic dividends”, stated the Minister for Planning. He said the ports had a pivotal role to play in pushing Pakistan’s export potential. For this purpose, the minister added, the efficiency of maritime operations is key.

Furthermore, there is a need to explore avenues of fisheries, coastal tourism and maritime transport to further integrate the opportunities presented by the blue economy with our national economy. The minister underscored that the only way forward to achieve all this was to ensure the continuity of policies in the country. He highlighted how Gwadar, once hailed as the jewel of the CPEC project, has suffered operational deficiencies in the last few years largely because the previous government disrupted the pathway to its progress.

Chief of the Naval Staff in his address highlighted that Pakistan Navy being the major stakeholder in shaping the maritime policy thought in the country is proactively playing its role in creating the requisite maritime awareness for the exploitation of the untapped potential of the Blue Economy. Admiral Niazi said this milestone event will bring together international and national stakeholders, creating a marketplace for presenting innovative ideas while showcasing maritime potential and opportunities in this dynamic field. The PIMEC is a platform to reaffirm our commitment and resolve towards preserving and sustainable use of oceans and marine resources, exploiting natural resources, the CNS said. The foreign minister along with the Federal Minister of Ports and Shipping Faisal Sabzwari and CNS Admiral Amjad Niazi visited different stalls displayed at PIMEC.