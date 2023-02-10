Minister opens Urs celebrations of Sakhi Sauf

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Barrister Syed Azfer Ali Nasir visited the shrine of Hazrat Syed Sakhi Sauf in the Walled City and inaugurated the Urs celebrations here on Thursday.

He laid flower wreath at the shrine of great spiritual figure Syed Sauf and offered the Fateha. The minister reviewed the restoration work of the historic Mughal era Wazir Khan Mosque. Secretary and Chief Administrator of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and Walled City officials gave a briefing on the restoration project.

Nasir expressed his determination that the historic magnificence of the mosque, a masterpiece of Mughal architecture, would be restored. He directed that the renovation work of Masjid Wazir Khan should be completed within time frame. He reviewed the security of the Darbar and the masjid.