Minister opens Urs celebrations of Sakhi Sauf

LAHORE: Caretaker Minister for Auqaf and Religious Affairs, Zakat and Ushar Barrister Syed Azfer Ali Nasir visited the shrine of Hazrat Syed Sakhi Sauf in the Walled City and inaugurated the Urs celebrations here on Thursday.
He laid flower wreath at the shrine of great spiritual figure Syed Sauf and offered the Fateha. The minister reviewed the restoration work of the historic Mughal era Wazir Khan Mosque. Secretary and Chief Administrator of Auqaf and Religious Affairs Dr Syed Tahir Raza Bukhari and Walled City officials gave a briefing on the restoration project.
Nasir expressed his determination that the historic magnificence of the mosque, a masterpiece of Mughal architecture, would be restored. He directed that the renovation work of Masjid Wazir Khan should be completed within time frame. He reviewed the security of the Darbar and the masjid.
LAHORE: The working class held a large protest rally under the aegis of All Pakistan Workers Confederation on...
LAHORE: Senior Member Board of Revenue Punjab Nabeel Javed chaired a meeting in the board committee room regarding the...
LAHORE: Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana Thursday asked investigation police to provide...
LAHORE: The Pakistan Literature Festival will get under way at Alhamra, The Mall on Friday . The festival will have...
LAHORE: A 16-year-old girl who went for religious education at their neighbour’s house was allegedly raped in...
LAHORE: The City Traffic Police organised a camp for the issuance of driving licences on the premises of the...
Comments