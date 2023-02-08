LBISE to issue sports calendar

LAHORE:Secretary Higher Education Department (HED) Punjab Javed Akhtar Mahmood chaired an important meeting at Lahore Board here on Tuesday.

The meeting which was attended by Additional Secretary (Boards & SI) HED Punjab Dr Rehana Ilyas, Secretary BISE Lahore Mrs Bushra Bibi and other officials decided to issue a sports calendar, under which the Board of Intermediate & Secondary Education (BISEs) will organise sports competitions in collaboration with the Sports Department. The funding would be provided to organise the sports competitions by the BISEs. These competitions would be held in February-March every year in order to promote healthy activities among the students.