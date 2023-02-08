Cricketer Asad Shafiq enrolled at KU to study physical education

Renowned batsman of the national cricket team Asad Shafiq has become a student at the University of Karachi (KU) where he has secured admission to the BS programme in health physical education and sports sciences (HPESS).

Shafiq along with HPESS Chairman Prof Dr Basit Ansari met KU Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi at the VC Secretariat on Monday. The batsman has scored 12 test centuries so far in his career and he has made nine centuries while batting at number six which is a world record. During the meeting with the KU VC, the cricketer said he was unable to study further because he was playing domestic and international cricket.

He said that now he felt it was the best time to complete his higher studies. He hoped that other fellow cricketers would also resume their education in near future. Meanwhile, the KU VC welcomed the test cricketer to the varsity and said it was a good sign and trend that sportsmen were now coming to campus to get degrees.

He observed that not only department’s students but others too would learn from the cricket experience of Shafiq. “I am sure that it will be a good and pleasant surprise to see him in the classroom for his classmates.”

Prof Iraqi said the varsity was promoting extra-curricular activities on the campus besides providing best academic and research facilities. Former national cricket team captain Mohammad Hafeez has also become a student at the same department of the KU this year while another former cricket captain and winner of the Champions Trophy Sarfaraz Ahmed and newly debuted test cricketer Saud Shakeel are already studying at the KU HPESS.