Who’s scared of the light?

Corruption has surpassed all limits and has led us to the dissolution of our economic sovereignty. The majority of our workforce earns less than the paltry minimum wage while politicians and bureaucrats make six and seven digit incomes, with benefits. Transparency demands that the compensation packages of all civil servants be made public and brought before the IMF. The same should be done with government spending. The rulers are demanding a lot of the people to stave off insolvency, it is only fair that they too feel the pinch.

Ali Ashraf Khan

Karachi