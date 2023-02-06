Passerby killed as cops open fire on fleeing suspects

JAMRUD: A passerby was killed and two others sustained injuries when the cops allegedly opened fire on a car after it did not stop at the Takhta Baig checkpost here on Sunday.

According to the police, the policemen signaled a car to stop at the Takhta Baig checkpost in Jamrud, but it did not stop and sped away.

The cops opened fire on the car, which prompted its occupants to abandon the vehicle and fled the scene. However, two motorcyclists, who were passing through the area, were caught in the firing and were injured.

One of the occupants of the car was also injured in the firing.

One of the injured motorcyclists, Bilal Khan, son of Mahrab Noor, later succumbed to his injuries at hospital.

The police impounded the vehicle and recovered nine kilograms of hashish from it.

Meanwhile, the relatives placed the body of Bilal Khan on the Pak-Afghan Highway, and blocked the road to all kinds of traffic at Takhta Baig in Jamrud.

Speaking on the occasion, former MPA Shafiq Khan demanded an inquiry into the incident, saying that an innocent civilian had lost his life in the firing.