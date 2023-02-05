Sri Lanka weighs ‘failures’ on independence milestone

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka marked 75 years since independence with a sombre military parade on Saturday, as its president urged reflection on past “errors and failures” at a time of national crisis.

Since the 1948 end of British rule, the island nation has spent much of its history at war with itself, including a decades-long Tamil separatist rebellion that claimed up to 100,000 lives and two deadly communist insurgencies.

Its 22 million people are also still reeling from the hardships triggered by an unprecedented economic collapse last year that brought months of food and fuel shortages. President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who took office last July at the peak of the resulting political unrest, said Saturday´s anniversary came at “an extremely critical and challenging time”.

“It presents an opportunity for us not only to review our strengths and gains as a nation but also to rectify our errors and failures,” he said in a statement. —AFP