Sherpao visits police lines blast victims

PESHAWAR: Former interior minister and Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) Chairman Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao on Saturday visited the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) to inquire after the cops injured in the police lines blast.

During his visit, Aftab Ahmad Khan Sherpao was also accompanied by other QWP leaders who met the blast victims in the hospital.

Talking to reporters on this occasion, Aftab Sherpao said he was visiting the hospital to meet the injured of the Peshawar police lines blast. He said this was a painful tragedy and caused the martyrdom of over a 100 people, mostly cops.

He said that the police had been sacrificing for the restoration of peace for many years, adding that the situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was different from the rest of the country. He said that the Apex Committee had decided to take action against terrorists.

“The country was facing acts of subversion and political leadership should be on the same page,” said Aftab Sherpao.

After the Army Public School tragedy, all parties decided on the National Action Plan, Aftab Sherpao said, calling for fostering unity to fight the menace of terrorism jointly.