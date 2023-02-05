Minister calls for team work in health sector

LAHORE : Primary and Secondary Healthcare Minister Dr Jamal Nasir Saturday said revolutionary changes in the health sector demand team work.

He urged the CEOs health to perform their duties honestly and beyond political pressure. Along with Secretary Health Ali Jan Khan, the minister health was addressing 9th CEOs health/MSs conference held at a local hotel. The moot was attended amongst others by Special Secretaries, DH health, DG drug control, all additional secretaries, PDs vertical programs, besides all CEOs health.

The monthly moot aimed at reviewing their performance while considering indicators like primary roadmap, purchase of medicines, bio-medical equipments, polio, dengue and Corona situation in the province. Dr Jamal Nasir said essential and standard medicines lists available in the hospitals should be displayed at entry points for awareness of the public and discourage political atmosphere in all the health facilities including BHUs and RHCs. He deplored that training program was not launched for paramedics to upgrade them in the past but now this program would be initiated soon. Secretary Ali Jan directed for hepatitis screening for staff of all health facilities and ensure their vaccination. He urged CEOs and MSs to get all the patients admitted in hospitals under Sehat Sahulat Program in a bid to earn maximum revenue for hospitals.