Islamia College win BISE hockey crown

PESHAWAR: Islamia College University beat Government College Peshawar in the final of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education Peshawar (BISEP) Inter-College Boys Hockey Championship played here on Wednesday.

The final was played between host Islamia College University and Government College Peshawar at the hockey ground of the historic Islamia College.

By playing the best game, Islamia College defeated Government College 2-1 goal and reached the next round match. On the occasion, Director Sports Ali Hoti lauded the performance of the players of Islamia College and gave a cash prize to the team.

He said due to the efforts of Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Dr Gul Majeed Khan, the performance of the student athletes had improved. Government College Peshawar Sports Director, Hassan Khan along with Muhammad Nawaz, hockey coach, hockey players were also present on the occasion.