Programme begins to up literacy rate in Torghar

MANSEHRA: The district administration has launched an educational uplifting programme to enhance the existing literacy rate, particularly among the women, in the highly conservative Torghar district.

“We have been upgrading schools and constructing more and more educational institutions, particularly for women, to increase the literacy rate in the district,” Anwar Zeb Khan, the deputy commissioner Torghar, told a meeting held in Judbah on Wednesday.

The meeting, which was also attended among others by the additional deputy commissioner, district education officer and assistant commissioners also decided to sensitise the tribesmen to the importance of education, especially among girls.

The deputy commissioner said the literacy ratio among the local women was nothing to present proudly in such a prestigious forum but they had to strive hard for its enhancement.

“We have to put our all energies behind enhancing the education in this erstwhile tribal belt of Mansehra district,” Khan said.