Bad weather: UAE president’s Islamabad visit cancelled

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s day-long trip to Islamabad has been cancelled due to bad weather, announced the PM Office on Monday.

“Due to weather conditions, President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan scheduled for today has been postponed to a later date,” said the statement.

The UAE president was scheduled to pay a visit to Islamabad today to discuss the friendship and cooperation between the Gulf state and Pakistan and ways to enhance them in various fields.

The UAE president arrived in Pakistan on January 25 on a private visit and held a bilateral meeting with the PM after he arrived in Rahim Yar Khan. He was scheduled to visit Islamabad today.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members of the federal cabinet were set to welcome the UAE president at the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Nur Khan Air Base today. The UAE leader was to be escorted by PAF’s JF-17 aircraft to the airbase along with a 21-gun salute.

Later, the UAE president was to be given a guard of honour by the armed forces of Pakistan at the Prime Minister’s House, after which he was scheduled to have a one-on-one meeting with PM Shehbaz.