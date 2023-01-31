Bad weather: UAE president’s Islamabad visit cancelled

ISLAMABAD: United Arab Emirates (UAE) President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s day-long trip to Islamabad has been cancelled due to bad weather, announced the PM Office on Monday.
“Due to weather conditions, President HH Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan’s visit to the friendly Islamic Republic of Pakistan scheduled for today has been postponed to a later date,” said the statement.
The UAE president was scheduled to pay a visit to Islamabad today to discuss the friendship and cooperation between the Gulf state and Pakistan and ways to enhance them in various fields.
The UAE president arrived in Pakistan on January 25 on a private visit and held a bilateral meeting with the PM after he arrived in Rahim Yar Khan. He was scheduled to visit Islamabad today.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and members of the federal cabinet were set to welcome the UAE president at the Pakistan Air Force’s (PAF) Nur Khan Air Base today. The UAE leader was to be escorted by PAF’s JF-17 aircraft to the airbase along with a 21-gun salute.
Later, the UAE president was to be given a guard of honour by the armed forces of Pakistan at the Prime Minister’s House, after which he was scheduled to have a one-on-one meeting with PM Shehbaz.
An estimated 15,000 Sikh voters were unable to cast their votes due to time limitation
LAHORE: Contrary to the common belief or perception that the history-changing September 11, 2001 attacks on the United...
BEIJING: Southwest China’s Sichuan province will lift its three-child birth limit and remove restrictions on single...
ISLAMABAD: Leadership of Pakistan Ulema Council and Ulemas-Mashaykh from all over the country, while condemning the...
RAWALPINDI: Opening ceremony of Pakistan - Turkiye Joint Exercise ‘Attaturk-XII 2023’ was held on Monday at...
LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday reshuflled 55 officers, including 29 administrative secretaries and Chairman...
Comments