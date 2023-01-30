Three-day rain spell: UAE records winter’s lowest temperature

ABU DHABI: After three days of heavy rains, temperatures in the UAE have dipped to its lowest this winter. The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said Jebel Jais — the tallest mountain in the UAE — recorded a near-freezing low of 1.9°C on Sunday morning. The chilly temperature was recorded at 4.15am.

The country received rainfall for three days straight. At the end of it, one station — Al Faqa’a — received 118mm of precipitation. This is significant, considering the UAE records an annual average of 100mm rainfall.

Storm Centre posted a stunning video that shows a valley bloom green after the rains. The video was filmed in the coastal town of Ghalilah in Ras Al Khaimah:

The weather cleared up this morning. The NCM has not forecast rains for the next five days, but said partly cloudy conditions will prevail. Temperatures are likely to increase on Tuesday, January 31.