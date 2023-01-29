Bilawal, Lavrov to hold talks in Moscow on 30th

ISLAMABAD: A week after Pakistan and Russia signed an agreement on the supply of Russian crude oil together with other oil products, Sunday will see Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari flying to Moscow on an invitation of his counterpart, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, for a two day visit.

The two foreign ministers will hold talks on January 30.

The visit is significant because even when the Russians have their hands full with Ukraine, they still extended this invitation, a sign of warming relations and a chance to discuss further the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan.

“The foreign minister will hold official talks with his Russian counterpart where the two sides would deliberate upon the entire spectrum of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international issues of mutual interest,” said the Foreign Office while announcing the visit.

Also, Saturday saw the Foreign Office once again condemning the continuing wave of Islamophobia in European countries like Sweden and the Netherlands. Calling it senseless, racist and deeply offensive, the Foreign Office said, “Repetition of the vile act leaves little doubt in the minds of Muslims around the world that freedom of expression is being blatantly abused to spread religious hatred and incitement to violence.”

The Foreign Office also pointed to the “legal framework behind which the Islamophobes hide and spread hatred with impunity”, asserting the “international community cannot turn a blind eye to these hate mongers”.

Reiterating its position that “freedom of expression comes with responsibilities”, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan’s concerns were being conveyed to the authorities in Denmark, while asking it to take steps to prevent such hateful and Islamophobic acts.