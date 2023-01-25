Turkiye, Iran FMs meet Bilawal in Tashkent

ISLAMABAD: Foreign ministers of Turkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu and Iran Amir Abdollahian called on Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari separately on the sidelines of the 26th Economic Cooperation Organisation Council of Ministers (ECO-COM) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Foreign Minister of Turkiye Mevlut Cavusoglu, while reaffirming the close fraternal ties between the two countries, resolved to further strengthen the entire spectrum of bilateral relations.
During a meeting on the sidelines of the 26th Economic Cooperation Organisation Council of Ministers (ECO-COM) in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, issues of global and regional importance were also discussed during meeting, a press release said.
Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further strengthen brotherly relations with Iran.
The foreign minister met Iranian counterpart Amir Abdollahian on the sidelines of the 26th ECO in Tashkent, Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press release.
The two foreign ministers also discussed important global and regional developments. Later, Foreign Minister Bilawal came back to Karachi and departed for Dubai in the evening along with his sister Aseefa Bhutto. Both the brother and sister travelled to Dubai in Emirates Airline flight No 603 from the Jinnah International Airport. According to party sources, Bilawal is visiting Dubai on a private visit.
