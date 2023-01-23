ECO meeting: Bilawal to visit Uzbekistan on Jan 23-24

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will pay an official visit to Tashkent, Uzbekistan on January 23-24 to attend the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers (COM) of Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), local media reported on Sunday.

The theme of the conference is “Year of Strengthening Connectivity”, according to the Foreign Office (FO) spokesperson. The foreign minister will address the ECO council of ministers’ meeting and separately hold bilateral meetings with participating ministers of member states and other dignitaries on the sidelines of the event.

The Council of Ministers (COM) is the policy-making forum of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) that approves the decisions and annual work plan of the Organization. The 25th COM was held in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan in November 2021.

As a founding member, Pakistan remains firmly committed to ECO which aims to promotion of effective regional cooperation, with a special focus on communications, trade, culture and connectivity.