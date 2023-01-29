Roadshow to highlight human development initiatives in GB

Islamabad: The Gilgit-Baltistan government will organise the GB Dream Roadshow at the National Library here tomorrow (Monday) to showcase its human development initiatives in different sectors, especially education, IT, healthcare, environment, and urban cleanliness.

According to GB chief secretary Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, the education initiatives included the Meal-a-Day Programme; Tech-Fellow Programme to teach STEM, computer education and entrepreneurship to students at 200-plus schools across GB by top-of-the-line trainers; Smart Schools Programme for the provision of modern IT equipment along with LMS and offsite and onsite server; blended learning technology centres; solarisation of schools; KIPS Coaching Programme; Taleem Finance Scheme; Pink Bus Project to mainstream women by providing them with safe commute; NCA Campus; NCA and NUST Entry Test, and AI & Data Science Certification provided by either NUST, UET or FAST.

President Dr Arif Alvi will attend the event as the chief guest, while the GB chief minister and members of his cabinet ministers will also be in attendance.

Shoaib Sultan Khan of the rural development programme will be the keynote speaker, while education advisor Umbreen Arif, CEO of Karandaaz Waqasul Hassan, CEO of Teach for Pakistan Khadija Shahper Bakhtiar, chairman of the Allah Walay Trust Shahid Lone, dean at the Aga Khan University Karachi Dr Farid Panjwani and country head of the Malala Fund Javed Ahmed Malik will participate in panel discussions.

In attendance will be noted politicians, academia, diplomats, members of the armed forces, civil servants, and experts in various fields.