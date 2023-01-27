Student facilitation centre, online attestation portal opened

Islamabad : Federal Minister of Education & Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain while addressing the inauguration ceremony of Student Facilitation Centre equipped with modern facilities and Online Attestation Portal at the Secretariat of Inter Board Committee of Chairman (IBCC) said that without revolution and innovation in the education system of the country, the development and stability is not possible.

The ladder of development of nations is education, despite the economic situation of the country, education is the first priority of the government. IBCC's Student Facilitation Centre equipped with modern facilities and Attestation Portal will be a milestone for resolving student problems.

IBCC is solving the problems of students by bringing positive changes in the system day by day. With the inauguration of online attestation portal student don’t need to visit IBCC. In addition, Federal Board has installed a self-operated machine ‘kisok’ at IBCC facilitation centre, which benefits the students of FBISE and they don’t have to visit Federal Board for verification of their documents and to get sealed envelope. They can also pay their fee and generate applications through kisok.

On this occasion, Secretary IBCC Dr. Ghulam Ali Malah said that educated youth will lead Pakistan on the path of development, most of the country's population is youth who have the right to be educated. IBCC is working hard to solve the problems of the student and bringing automative reforms within the organisation.

The initiative of QR based attestation and equivalence certificates, the students don’t have to visit IBCC for verification purpose. They can verify their documents from anywhere around the world within no minute. In addition to this, the inauguration of state of the art Facilitation Centre the students will benefit from it. IBCC is also bringing digital payment module in all their processes, with the addition of this facility the student don’t need to stand in the long queues for submission of their fee, they can submit it through mobile banking etc.

Dr. Malah added that the development of IBCC is not possible without the support of Government. Chairman Federal Board Qaiser Alam also attended the inauguration ceremony. At the end of the ceremony, Secretary IBC Dr. Ghulam Ali Malah than­ked all the guests.