High-level US delegation due today

ISLAMABAD: A high-level US delegation will be reaching Pakistan today (Wednesday) for talks on economic cooperation between Pakistan and the United States.
The US delegation will be led by Deputy Assistant Secretary of the Treasury for Asia Robert Kaproth. The basic purpose of the visit of this high-level delegation is to hold consultations on the problems and challenges being faced by Pakistan and to find their solution.
