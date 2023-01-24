Clashes break out in Gujrat jail, inmates torch barracks

A representational image of firefighters trying to douse a blaze. — AFP

GUJRAT: Clashes broke out between inmates and the staff at Gujrat district jail, leaving several prisoners and policemen injured, local media reported on Monday.

According to details, the inmates set fire to various barracks and climbed on their roofs after clashes broke out between prisoners and the staff at Gujrat district jail. During the clashes, several inmates and policemen sustained injuries while guns shots were also heard from the district prison. Upon receiving the information, a heavy contingent of police reached the spot and took control of the jail.

In a statement, the police said no casualties have been reported yet, while the fire has been extinguished. The police further said that the riot will be brought under control soon as senior police officers were present on the spot.

Meanwhile, caretaker Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Mohsin Naqvi has taken notice of the incident and instructed the Commissioner Gujarat and Regional Police Officer (RPO) to reach the district jail.

“All possible measures should be taken to control the riots”, said the caretaker CM, directing the police to determine the prisoners responsible for clashes and take relevant action according to law.