PMLN MNA predicts victory in KP by-election

MANSEHRA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Member National Assembly (MNA) Mohammad Sajjad Awan on Monday said that his party would emerge as the single largest political party in the by-election to be held in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as a result of the dissolution of the assembly.

“Our government has launched mega development projects after assuming power hardly a year ago, but Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) couldn’t execute even a single mega scheme during its four-year rule,” he said while taking to reporters.

Sajjad Awan said the PMLN would install its government along with other parties in the Pakistan Democratic Movement in KP as people were fed up with PTI and would never vote for it.

The MNA, who is the elder brother of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Mohammad Safdar, said that people had voted for his party’s tehsil chairmen in Mansehra, Baffa-Pakhal and Balakot and now local governments representatives would follow suit and elect PMLN presiding officers in elections.

“The prime minister approved airport, Mansehra-Muzaffarabad motorway, and other mega projects during his visit,” he said. The lawmakers said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif recently notified the Hazara Electric Supply Company to address electricity-related issues.

“The establishment of the company was a longstanding demand of the people and it would bring about revolutionary economic changes in the lives of the people in the division,” Sajjad Awan said. He believed that the country was facing economic challenges due to the wrong policies pursued by the PTI government.