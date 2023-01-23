Extreme cold poses greater risk to heart patients

Islamabad : Severe cold affects the blood pressure of both healthy and hypertensive people and disturbs the functioning of a number of other body organs badly making patients suffering from cardiac problems, high blood pressure, or coronary heart disease more vulnerable to serious and even life-threatening complications.

The recent rain in this region of the country and snowfall over hills in the adjoining mountainous range has caused a further fall in the mercury while extreme cold has already been hitting most parts of the country. In the existing harsh weather, according to health experts, chronic patients including heart patients must avoid exposure to extreme cold, particularly from evening

till morning.

Experts say that when the temperature starts getting near to zero degrees Celsius in winter, the inhalation of extremely cold air causes vasoconstriction of peripheral blood vessels that may cause problems for chronic patients including heart patients.

Studies reveal that vasoconstriction, the narrowing of blood vessels as a result of contraction of the muscular wall of the vessels, has extremely bad effects on the health of patients with heart problems and hypertension as it may result in an increase in blood pressure.

It has been observed that extreme cold poses a serious threat to heart patients mainly because the harsh weather conditions affect the routine of heart patients involving diet and physical activities. Both the systolic and diastolic mean blood pressures exhibit a seasonal peak during winter and trough in summer among adults, the elderly, and children and thus it is a must for chronic patients to follow a proper routine after falling in mercury.

Experts are of the view that chronic patients suffering from heart disease, high blood pressure, and diabetes may suffer from complications after the setting in of extreme cold weather and the situation gets more alarming because most of the patients are unaware of the bad effects of cold weather on their health. Experts recommend that if a chronic patient needs to stay outdoors in extreme cold, in the morning, evening, or at night, he must cover his nose properly with a warm cloth to avoid inhalation of extremely cold air.

Most chronic patients including those suffering from heart disease or blood pressure get physically inactive in extreme cold and as a result, their bodies do not lose salts that may cause problems for them. Patients with heart diseases and other chronic patients should get themselves involved in physical activities or go regularly for a walk in the daytime.

It is important that being active is beneficial for your blood pressure, blood lipid levels, blood glucose levels, blood clotting factors, the health of blood vessels, and inflammation.

Various studies have revealed that the Pakistani population has one of the highest risks of coronary heart disease (CHD) in the world. In Pakistan, 30 to 40 per cent of all deaths are due to cardiovascular diseases (CVD). The number of coronary heart disease deaths in Pakistan has reached about 200,000 per year which is 410/100000 of the population. CHD is now the leading cause of death in Pakistan. Experts believe that by taking care and following proper precautionary measures, heart patients may avoid the bad effects of extreme cold on their health.