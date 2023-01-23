Stable Pakistan guarantor of Kashmir’s freedom: Barrister Sultan

BRADFORD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry has said that a strong and stable Pakistan was a guarantor of Kashmir's freedom from India's illegal occupation.

The president made these assertions while addressing a press conference on Sunday. Since 1947, Indian rulers used different tactics to crush the Kashmiris' spirit and their urge for freedom but they have miserably failed in their designs, he said.

However, the president said that India's incumbent regime was engaged to achieve its ulterior motives by settling outsiders in occupied Kashmir. Terming demographic change as part of the BJP's policy to marginalize the indigenous population, he said that the Kashmiri people would not allow any such thing to happen in Kashmir.

The president AJK said that he would lead a protest demonstration in front of Indian High Commission in London on February 5. He urged the Pakistanis and Kashmiris settled in the UK to attend the protest demonstration and raise their voice in support of their Kashmiri brethren.

About the prevailing political situation in Pakistan, he said that all the political parties of Pakistan would have to play their positive role so that no one could take advantage of the situation in the country.

Responding to a query, the president said that the minority was not safe in India, adding that India, under Modi, was fast turning into a fascist regime where there was no place for minority communities including the Muslims. He said that it was very important to expose the Indian government's tactics before the world.