Rs500m GCU budget recommended

LAHORE : The Finance and Planning Committee of Government College University (GCU) Lahore has recommended to the Syndicate a record budget allocation of around Rs500 million from the own resources of the University to improve student services on its two campuses.

The meeting chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, with the presence of key members of the University, including the Treasurer, Pro-VC, Dean, Registrar and nominees of the Syndicate, Secretary Higher Education and Secretary Finance observed this would enhance the overall educational and research experience of the students. The agenda was presented by GCU Treasurer Abid Shahzad.

The Vice Chancellor said that one of the many key projects recommended to improve the classroom experience was the establishment of 100 model classrooms and 30 graduate rooms with the latest technology and resources including smart boards, projectors, speedy internet, furniture and other facilities. The graduate rooms will provide a space for postgraduate students and faculty to engage in meaningful discussions and collaborations, which will help to enhance their research and innovation.

Prof Zaidi told the media that the University is also investing in upgrading its IT infrastructure, with a budget of Rs150 million. “This is a much-needed investment, as no investment has been made in this area since 2013,” he added.

The Finance body recommended a budget of Rs119 million for automating different functions of the University through a comprehensive Campus Management System (CMS), which will be developed and deployed in the next one and a half years.

The University has planned upgrading its gym with a budget of Rs36 million to provide both male and female players with access to the latest exercise equipment and facilities to improve their physical fitness and well-being.

A central life sciences laboratory will also be set up on campus to improve access for all students to the latest science equipment and multidisciplinary projects. This will provide students with opportunities to engage in hands-on learning and research, and will help to prepare them for careers in science and technology.

Prof Zaidi said the University has also decided to renovate its 100-year-old Natural History Museum, which is one of its kind in Pakistan. The museum currently possesses around 6,000 specimens. The finance body also approved statutes of different departments of the University including the Quality Enhancement Cell, Directorate of Planning and Development, Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization, Directorate of Sports, Directorate of Purchase, Security Office and Directorate of Information Technology.