CM vows to help Sindh flood victims

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi vowed that Punjab province would fulfil its commitment to help their flood-affected Sindhi brothers and sisters. He expressed this determination during his meeting with Head of Punjab Ehsaas Programme Dr Sania Nishtar who called on him at CM office on Saturday.

Dr Sania Nishtar gave Chief Minister a briefing about Ehsaas Rashan Programme’s financial assistance for the deserving families and also apprised him about the progress being made on the rehabilitation and settlement programme of the flood-affectees.

Chief Minister apprised that the Punjab government allocated funds worth Rs one billion for the flood-affectees of Sindh. He revealed that Rs one billion will be disbursed to the Sindh government on receiving an authentic data but the Sindh government did not provide any data of the flood-affectees. He censured that the Sindh government did not even reply to a letter being sent by the Punjab government for formally providing it Rs one billion for the flood affectees. Chief Minister outlined that the Punjab government wants to disburse Rs one billion for the flood-affectees of Sindh according to the direction of Imran Khan. CM maintained that helping the flood- affectees is a welfare work and non-cooperation of the Sindh government is incomprehensible.

He informed that the Punjab government and departments concerned contacted the Sindh government in every possible manner in this regard. CM censured that the Federal government did not pay even a single penny to the Punjab government for helping the flood victims in their rehabilitation and settlement.

Chief Minister while acknowledging the services of Dr Sania Nishtar for helping the deserving persons stated that an exemplary work for the rehabilitation of flood-affectees has been done through Punjab Ehsaas Programme.

He highlighted that technology aid was taken in order to obtain data of the flood-affectees adding that the help of flood victims should continue in future as well. Chief Minister maintained that this programme has never been closed in any tenure in view of paramount significance of Ehsaas Programme.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi an Ayat about Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH) and a Holy Hadith has been displayed in the Central Committee Room of CM Office.

Chief Minister visited the Committee Room accompanied by Rasikh Elahi and inspected the Divine Ayat and the Holy Hadith being displayed. He stated that Aqeeda-i-Khatm-e-Nabuwwat (PBUH) is the cardinal part of our faith and vowed to take all possible steps for its complete protection. Amir Saeed Rawn, Hamesh Khan, Khateeb Jamia Masjid CM Office Qari Sajid and others were also present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Director Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab Asghar Abdullah met with the Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi at CM Office in which Asghar Abdullah apprised him about the performance of Majlis-e-Taraqqi-e-Adab and other related affairs. Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi underscored that literary and intellectual persons play a pivotal role in the development of a healthy society.