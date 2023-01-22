Secondhand clothes’ warehouse gutted in fire

A fire destroyed a used clothes’ warehouse located in New Karachi’s Lasi Goth on Saturday.

According to the fire brigade department spokesperson, two fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze; however, four more fire tenders had to be called in due to the intensity of the fire.

According to the warehouse owner, goods worth Rs3.5 million burnt to ashes. Fortunately, no loss of life was reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Separately, a fire broke out in a rubber warehouse in Shershah’s Muhammadi Goth.

Three fire tenders brought the fire under control with the hectic efforts of two hours. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.