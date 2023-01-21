Dr Aafia’s return raised at diplomatic level, IHC told

ISLAMABAD: Hearing a petition seeking expedition in the return of Dr Aafia Siddiqui — a Pakistani neuroscientist jailed in the United States — the Islamabad High Court Friday directed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to provide legal assistance to Dr Fauzia Siddiqui, the younger sister of the incarcerated scientist.

Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan heard the plea filed by Dr Fauzia for her sister’s return to Pakistan. The petitioner arrived at the court with her counsel.

The government informed the court that the Pakistani officials had met the US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome to discuss the matter.

The court was informed that Dr Aafia’s case had been raised in the US at the diplomatic level. Last month, the court had directed the Foreign Office to raise the issue with the American envoy while expressing dissatisfaction with the efforts for Aafia’s release and sought a signed report from the ministry and its secretary.

Additional Attorney General Munawwar Iqbal said Pakistani officials had met the US diplomat following the court orders. Justice Ejaz said neither the foreign secretary nor the foreign minister was aware of the court orders and sought details of the meeting’s proceedings. The court questioned if the meeting was merely held over a “coffee and cake”.

“What happened in this meeting? Any idea?” Justice Ijaz asked Iqbal to which he said the matter had been raised at the diplomatic level. Dr Fauzia’s lawyer informed the court about the hiring of another lawyer for Dr Aafia in the US. “It seems the government is helpless in this matter,” the counsel added. Giving remarks during the hearing, Justice Ejaz said: “This is the seventh or eighth hearing. The government doesn’t want to do anything in this regard. We also have jurisdiction and can only function within limits.” Adjourning the hearing till March 17, the court ordered the foreign ministry to conduct a meeting with Dr Fauzia.