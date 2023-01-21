NLC team discusses avenues with port authorities

Islamabad : A high level delegation of National Logistics Cell (NLC) visited Karachi Port Trust and Port Qasim Authority and discussed different avenues of collaboration between NLC and port authorities, says a press release issued here on Friday.

The delegation led by Director General NLC Major General Farrukh Shahzad Rao met Syed Muhammad Tariq Huda, chairman Karachi Port Trust and Rear Admiral (r) Syed Hasan Nasir Shah, chairman Port Qasim Authority.

DG NLC briefed both the chairmen about the role of the organisation with special reference to the sea freight services and establishment of regional connectivity using the instrument of Transport Internationaux Routiers (TIR).

He said that NLC is extending valuable contributions towards boosting economic activities by ensuring movement of goods from abroad to Pakistan by using road, rail, sea and air transportation and giving end-to-end solutions to its clients.