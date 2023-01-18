Shopkeeper shot dead

LAHORE:A shopkeeper was shot dead by two persons in Karol Village, Gujjarpura on Tuesday. Two armed men shot the shopkeeper Abubakar in the head, resulting into his instant death. The accused fled away from the scene. Forensic team collected the evidences from the spot. The body was shifted to the morgue.

accidents: Eight people were killed in different road accidents across the Punjab province during the last 24 hours. The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,059 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these accidents, eight people died, whereas 1,065 were injured.

Around 557 people having serious injuries were were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 508 injured were treated on the spot by Rescue medical teams.

8 bodies buried: Eight unidentified bodies found in different areas of the City were buried in different graveyards. According to the spokesperson for Edhi Foundation, five bodies were found in the limits of Lorri Adda and one each was found in Lohari Gate, Gowalmandi, and Dharamapura.

arrested: Cantt Division police arrested 92 criminals during the last 24 hours. Police arrested 27 criminal record holders, 25 proclaimed offenders and court absconders, five drug pushers and illicit arms carriers, 12 for violating Tenancy Act, six for using sound system, and 17

for violating ban on kite flying.