CTD collecting data of tenants and servants

Islamabad : The Islamabad police have kicked off ‘Knock the Door’ drive for the registration domestic servants and tenants in different areas of the Capital City as announced by the IGP, a spokesman said, Saturday.

Police teams with the personnel of Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) went door-to-door to and register house servants and tenants adding that the purpose of the campaign is to ensure the protection of life and property of citizens in the federal capital Islamabad.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has registered data of 121 people from a 110 houses in Kohsar police station area, 40 employees from 97 houses in Police Station Industrial Area, 38 employees from 57 houses in the limits of Police Station Sabzi Mandi, 47 employees from 80 houses in area of Police Station Shams Colony, 47 employees from 80 houses in Police Station Shams Colony.

The purpose of this campaign is to avoid any untoward incident by maintaining law and order in the federal capital Islamabad adding that the registration of tenants and domestic workers could not only keep a close watch on miscreants but also prevent the elements involved in any kind of suspicious activity.

Unregistered employees and tenants could be involved in serious incidents like theft and robbery by impersonating as a common citizen and Islamabad Capital Police is trying to provide a safe environment to the citizens of the federal capital by using all its resources.