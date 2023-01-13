Two siblings killed by bus in Clifton

Two siblings died after a minibus ran them over in Clifton near Ziauddin Chowrangi on Thursday, said the Boat Basin police.

The bodies of the deceased were taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities, where they were identified as 18-year-old Bushra and 11-year-old Huzaifa, children of Adeel.

According to SHO Naseer Tanoli, Abdul Aziz, a resident of Shirin Jinnah Colony, was going to drop off his child and his neighbour Adeel's children on a motorcycle at a seminary in Delhi Colony when the speeding minibus hit their vehicle. Aziz and his child remained unhurt during the accident, but Bushra and Huzaifa died. The driver of the bus managed to escape from the scene following the incident.

Truck kills woman

An elderly woman riding on a motorcycle with her husband lost her life after a police truck allegedly coming from the wrong side of the tracks hit their two-wheeler in the Malir Halt area on the National Highway on Thursday.

Rescuers reached the scene and transported the deceased to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medico-legal formalities, where she was identified as 65-year-old Daulat Khan.

The deceased’s husband, Mehkumuddin, while talking to media outside the hospital, refused to take legal action against the police. He said he was a poor man and had no courage to register a case against the police. Narrating the accident, he said the police truck was coming from the wrong side of the tracks and hit their motorcycle. Resultantly, his wife fell of the motorbike and died on the spot; however, he remained unhurt. The truck driver managed to escape from the scene. The truck belonging to the Police Headquarters East has been impounded and a case registered against the driver by the police.