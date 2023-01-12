Banned ‘killer kites’ dot the sky again

Rawalpindi: The kite flying ban has been losing its impact, especially in the Satellite Town area where the sale and purchase of kites and metallic strings have been increasing day by day.
According to the details, children and youngsters have been purchasing kites and violating the ban not only on rooftops but even on roads. The upgraded version of the string, being used by these violators, has been strengthened with chemicals and can be as sharp as a knife and can cause deadly consequences.
The kite flyers start their ‘activity’ in the morning and it continues till dusk. They are believed to be using powdered glass or metal on their kite strings to get a competitive edge over their ‘competitors’. Once cut, these strings fall on motorcyclists, residents, or others in the vicinity which can anytime cause fatal injuries. When asked, some kite flyers made startling revelations that when they placed their ‘order’ through mobile phones then they received both kites and strings at their doorstep.
Islamabad: The Education Wing of the Islamabad Police has conducted an education campaign regarding careful driving...
Islamabad: German ambassador Alfred Grannas has promised his country's support to Pakistan for its efforts to build a...
Islamabad: Speakers in a ceremony here on Wednesday said youth, the most vital asset of the nation, should be engaged...
PESHAWAR Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Wednesday said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf was fighting corruption and...
LAHORE: Tahreem Elahi, wife of PMLQ leader Moonis Elahi, moved the Lahore High Court on Wednesday, challenging the...
QUETTA: Deputy Superintendent of Police was among five people died in a collision between a trailer and a car on...
Comments