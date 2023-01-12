 
Peshawar

5 injured in gas explosion

By Bureau report
January 12, 2023

PESHAWAR: Five people of a family were wounded when a gas cylinder went off in a house in Gulbahar area in the provincial capital on Wednesday.

An official said the wounded included two women and as many minor girls. The rescue teams rushed to the spot after the explosion and shifted the injured to the hospital.

