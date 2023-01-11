Comedian Majid Jahangir passes away

LAHORE: Renowned comedian Majid Jahangir died here at a hospital on Tuesday, reports Geo News.
The legendary comedian's son, Fahad Majid, said his father will be laid to rest in Karachi. However, the details of his funeral prayers and burial are still unknown.
He was hospitalised for spine fracture after he fell from bed. He was also suffering from respiratory disease that has intensified recently.
Majid gained popularity from the Pakistan Television's popular comedy show Fifty Fifty along with Ismail Tara, Zeba Shehnaz, Bushra Ansari, and Ashraf Khan.
Jahangir was honoured with the Pride of Performance Award — the highest accolade in Pakistan — for his memorable performance in Fifty Fifty. He worked for Pakistan Television Network (PTV) for 22 years and starred in four films.
