PM Shehbaz to leave for UAE tomorrow

ISLAMABAD: On the invitation of Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif will visit the United Arab Emirates on January 12 and 13.

This would be the prime minister’s third visit to the UAE after assuming office. The prime minister will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including key members of the cabinet, the PM Office said on Tuesday.

During the visit, the prime minister will meet the president of the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, with particular focus on advancing economic, trade and investment ties between the two brotherly countries and creating increased opportunities for the Pakistani workforce in the UAE. The two leaders will also exchange views on a range of regional and global issues of mutual interest. The prime minister will meet with the Prime Minister and Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Muhammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

During the visit, the prime minister will hold meetings with the Emirati businessmen and investors to discuss ways to enhance bilateral trade and investment.

The UAE is home to around 1.7 million Pakistanis who have been playing a pivotal role in the success story of the UAE, for the last five decades, contributing to the progress, prosperity and economic development of the two brotherly countries.

Pakistan and the United Arab Emirates enjoy close and fraternal ties based on common faith and traditions, shared history and heritage, deep-rooted cultural affinities, geographic proximity and identity of view on several regional and global issues. Regular high-level exchanges and visits are a key feature of this relationship.