Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir calls on Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum at the Za’abeel Palace on January 10, 2023. Twitter.

ABU DHABI/ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Ahmed Shah discussed defence and military ties with the United Arab Emirates President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his first official visit to the Gulf country, a statement issued by the Emirates News Agency (WAM) said Tuesday.

The two sides also discussed ways to strengthen military affairs to serve the common interests of the two friendly countries during the meeting as per the state news agency.

General Syed Asim Munir was received by the UAE President at Qasr Al Shati Palace. President Nahyan congratulated the army chief on his appointment, wishing him luck in his new duties to serve his country and people.

The WAM reported that General Syed Asim Munir expressed his thanks and appreciation to the president for congratulating him. The meeting was attended by UAE’s National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Adviser for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court, Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security, Ali Mohammed Hammad Al Shamsi and Staff Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif Mohammed Al Mazrouei as chief of staff of the UAE armed forces.

