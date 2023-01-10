ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir met Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud at his winter camp in the Saudi city of Al-Ula on Monday.
According to the Saudi Press Agency (SPA), during the meeting, they reviewed bilateral relations and the ways of enhancing them in addition to a number of issues of common concern.
The SPA also shared pictures of the crown prince’s reception for the army chief, which was also attended by Prince Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, Minister of Defence, and Dr Musaed bin Mohammed Al Aiban, minister of state, member of the cabinet and National Security Adviser.
The reception was also attended by Pakistan’s Ambassador to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Ameer Khurram, and a number of Pakistani officials. The army chief is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 4. He is expected to return to Pakistan on Jan 10.
According to the Saudi media reports, the army chief also performed Umrah on Monday where the doors of Ka’aba were opened for him in a display of extraordinary hospitality. In a video posted on Instagram, the army chief could be seen walking out of the Holy Ka’aba with some other people. He also offered prayers inside the Holy Ka’aba.
