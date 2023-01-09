COAS Gen Asim Munir, Saudi crown prince review bilateral ties

Chief of Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir (left) meets Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman in AlUla. — Twitter/@spagov

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman reviewed bilateral relations between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and ways to enhance them, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Monday.

The Saudi crown prince, who is also the prime minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, received Gen Munir at his winter camp in the city of AlUla.

The SPA also shared pictures of the crown prince's reception for the army chief, which was attended by Saudi Arabia’s Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and National Security Adviser Dr Musaed bin Muhammad al Aiban.

The state news agency stated that the two leaders discussed "a number of issues of common concern" in addition to bilateral ties.

COAS Gen Asim Munir is on an official visit to Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates (UAE) since January 4. He is expected to return to Pakistan on January 10.



This is his first overseas official trip since he took charge as the army chief.

The ISPR had said that the army chief, during the week-long visit, will be meeting the senior leadership of both countries and discussing matters of mutual interest, military-to-military cooperation and bilateral relations focusing on security-related subjects.

Doors of Kaaba opened for Gen Munir

During the visit, Gen Munir also performed Umrah where the doors of the Kaaba were opened for him.

In a video posted on Instagram, Gen Munir could be seen walking out of the Holy Kaaba with some other people. The army chief wore a black jacket and pants.

It was reported that the doors of the Kaaba were opened for the top general in a display of extraordinary hospitality. Gen Munir, who is a Hafiz-e-Quran, offered prayers inside the Kaaba.

Another clip shows the army chief visiting Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAW), the second holiest mosque in Islam, with Saudi security personnel escorting him.

Change of command at GHQ

Gen Munir took over command of the Pakistan Army from Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa in November of last year at a ceremony held at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

With the change of command, Gen Munir became the 17th army chief.

Gen Munir was commissioned in the 23rd Frontier Force Regiment in 1986. He passed out with the 17th Officers Training course, Mangla and was awarded the coveted sword of honour.

Before taking charge, he was posted as the quartermaster general at the General Headquarters.