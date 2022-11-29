Who is Pakistan's 17th army chief General Asim Munir?

Gen Asim Munir. — ISPR/File

General Asim Munir on Tuesday officially took charge as the 17th chief of army staff (COAS) during a change of command ceremony at the General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi.

Here is a brief look at his career.



General Munir was commissioned in the 23 Frontier Force Regiment in 1986. He passed out with 17 Officers Training course, Mangla and was awarded the coveted sword of honour.

He was posted as the quartermaster general at the General Head Quarters.

The army chief-designate graduated from Fuji School Japan, Command and Staff College, Quetta, Malaysian Armed Forces College, Kuala Lumpur and National Defence University, Islamabad.

The lieutenant general also has an M Phil in public policy and strategic security management from the National Defence University.

The COAS was also posted as a directing staff in Command and Staff College, Quetta, brigade major of a deployed infantry brigade in Kel, general staff officer, grade-2, CGS secretariat and chief of staff of Mangla Corps.

Gen Munir has commanded 23 Frontier Force Regiment, Infantry Brigade, remained as a force commander in Northern Areas, Gilgit and Corps Commander 30 Corps, Gujranwala.

The army chief has also served as the director-general of Military Intelligence (MI).

In 2018, Gen Munir was appointed as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Following this, he was posted as corps commander Gujranwala for two years. After heading the Gujranwala corps he was posted at his present assignment at the GHQ.

Gen Munir has become the first army chief who has headed both — the MI and the ISI. He is also the first army chief awarded the Sword of Honour.

The army chief is a keen sportsman, avid reader and traveller. Gen Munir is also a Hafiz-e-Quran.