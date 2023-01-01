General Syed Asim Munir addressing the commissioning parade of the 118th Midshipmen and 26th Short Service Commission held at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi on December 31, 2022. ISPR .

ISLAMABAD: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir on Saturday said that national consensus by all stakeholders was required to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism.



“Pakistan is passing through one of her most critical junctures and this requires development of national consensus by all stakeholders to sail through the confronted challenges of economy and terrorism,” the COAS said while addressing the commissioning parade of the 118th Midshipmen and 26th Short Service Commission held at Pakistan Naval Academy, Karachi.

Upon arrival at the Pakistan Naval Academy, the COAS was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Addressing the parade, the COAS congratulated the commissioning term for successful completion of training and becoming guardians of maritime frontiers of Pakistan.

The COAS said that maritime domain is continuously shifting, mainly due to technological advancement, herein only those navies would prevail and prove effective that would align with professionalism and modern trends of warfare. He appreciated the Pakistan Naval Academy for imparting quality education not only to Pakistani cadets but also to the cadets of friendly countries.

General Asim Munir advised young officers as future leaders to lead by their conduct, character, professional acumen and foresight. Later, the chief guest gave away awards to the prize winners.

The prestigious Quaid-i-Azam Gold Medal was awarded to Lt Kashif Abdul Quyyam for his overall best performance. Midshipman Naufil Malik was awarded the coveted Sword of Honour for his overall best performance.

Later, the COAS visited Malir Garrison where he laid a floral wreath at the Martyrs Monument. He also addressed the officers of Karachi Corps, Rangers and other CAFs at Malir Garrison. The COAS underscored the need for focus on profession and demands of modern warfare and directed information operations. Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Lieutenant General Babar Iftikhar, Commander Karachi Corps.