PM Shehbaz vows to uproot menace of terrorism

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif addressing a ceremony organised in Dera Ismail Khan on December 26, 2022. — PID

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif Monday reiterated his vow to uproot the menace of terrorism from Pakistan after nearly seven blasts ripping through Balochistan left five soldiers — including a captain martyred — and injured 15 others.

There has been an uptick in terror incidents across the country — especially in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan — after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) ended its ceasefire with Pakistan last month.

The premier, while addressing an event in Dera Ismail Khan, said that he would take all possible steps to control incidents of terrorism in the country.

While speaking about a recent event, when terrorists took over a Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in KP, the PM said: “Security forces bravely combatted against the terrorists in Bannu."

"In recent weeks, incidents of terrorism are on the rise again. Those who embraced martyrdom in Bannu are Pakistan’s heroes. The nation will remember them,” the premier said, speaking at an event following the launch of development projects in DI Khan.

He told the attendees about visiting the Rawalpindi Hospital to meet soldiers injured in the Bannu operation. The prime minister also spoke about the spate of terror attacks in Balochistan a day earlier.

“Another terror incident took place in Balochistan yesterday. We are working hard to prevent incidents of terrorism. We will employ all resources to uproot terrorism to bring peace in Pakistan,” Premier Shehbaz added.

He also assured of the eradication of extortion and other incidents.

Inauguration of projects

Commenting on the state of development in Pakistan, the prime minister said that the country was led towards a disaster due to the wrong policies of the previous government.

While inaugurating development projects in district DI Khan and realising the dream of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo Nawaz Sharif of constructing motorways across the country, he said: “Inaugurated development works in DI Khan today. [We] have also laid the foundation for the Sukkur-Hyderabad motorway. Nawaz Sharif’s dream of motorways from Peshawar to Karachi has come true.”

“The previous government did not even lay a brick for the DI Khan and Zhib corridor. The provincial government did not spend a penny on the project that the federal government completed in the past,” he said.

The premier went on to say that the Chashma Right Bank Irrigation Project (CRBIP) would irrigate millions of acres of land in Chashma, Mainwali.

“This government has eight months. We will work day and night,” PM Shehbaz said, highlighting the need for building dams to ensure prosperity in the country.

He said that he will ask Chairman WAPDA Lt Gen Sajjad Ghani to devise a plan and brief about the dam’s completion.

Speaking on the construction of an airport, the premier said that it will be a waste to invest money in the old airport as water gets accumulated there. He added that to ensure the success of the airport, the government will complete the project of an industrial state.

Slams PTI chief

In a veiled reference to PTI Chairman Imran Khan, PM Shehbaz said that he had brought disrespect to the country after selling out precious gifts presented by foreign leaders given as a symbol of fraternal ties with Pakistan's people, but the former ruler sold them out in open markets.



He added that when taking an oath, Imran Khan did not realise the economic disaster that Pakistan was heading towards, as it was on the verge of default. But following the efforts of the coalition government, with all relevant institutions and prayers of the nation, they saved the country.

The premier said the country is still facing economic challenges. He added that Pakistan suffered a whopping loss of about $30 billion due to floods and these woes were multiplied by global inflation and recession, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the exorbitant price of gas and oil in the international market.