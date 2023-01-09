Doors of Kaaba opened for COAS

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir coming out of the Holy Kaaba. — Twitter

JEDDAH: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir Sunday performed Umrah and offered prayers inside the Holy Kaaba.

In a video posted on Instagram, Gen Asim Munir, donning a black jacket and pants, can be seen exiting the Holy Kaaba with some other people.

It was reported that the doors of the Holy Kaaba were opened for the top general in a display of extraordinary hospitality, local media reports.

Gen Asim Munir, who is a Hafiz-e-Quran, offered prayers inside Kaaba.

Another clip shows the Army Chief visiting Masjid-e-Nabwi (SAW), the second holiest mosque in Islam, with Saudi security personnel escorting him. Earlier this week, the COAS called on Saudi Defence Minister Prince Khalid bin Salman and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two sides.Gen Asim will also meet senior leadership of the Arab nation to discuss matters of mutual interest, military-to-military ties and bilateral cooperation focusing on security-related subjects, Pakistan Army’s media wing said.