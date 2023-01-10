 
Tuesday January 10, 2023
World

Iran sentences three more to death over protests

By AFP
January 10, 2023

TEHRAN: Iran has sentenced to death three more people accused of killing members of the security forces during protests triggered by Mahsa Amini´s death, the judiciary said on Monday.

The latest sentences, which can still be appealed, bring to 17 the total number of people condemned to death in connection with nearly four months of protests. Four executions have been carried out and six of those sentenced to capital punishment have been granted retrials.

