Mother, two minors hurt in fire at home

A mother and her two young sons suffered burn injuries at their home in the Shah Latif locality on Sunday. According to details, the three suffered burn injuries in a fire that erupted at their house in Dur Muhammad Goth.

Following the incident, the neighbours gathered on the scene and extinguished the fire themselves. The injured were taken to the Burns Ward of the Dr Ruth KM Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

The injured were identified as four-year-old Sufiyan, son of Matloob Shah, eight-year-old Ayan, and their mother Kiran Bibi. SHO Mazhar Iqbal said that an investigation is under way to ascertain the cause of the fire. Apparently, he added, the fire broke out due to a leak in the gas cylinder.

Separately, a fire broke out in a residential flat near the Garden area. After receiving information, a fire engine was dispatched to the locality to extinguish the fire. According to the fire brigade, no loss of life was reported, while the cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.